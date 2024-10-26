NEWS

Bread consumption falls 5% from 2019 to 2022

The consumption of bread in Greece fell by 5 percent from 2019 to 2022, a decrease which is largely related to the economic crisis, especially since the price of the staple food has increased by almost 40% in recent years.

According to a study carried out on behalf of the Greek Bakers Federation, bread consumption decreased by 22,164 tons from 2019 to 2022.

The data also shows that the consumption of brown bread, which is more expensive than white bread, has decreased, as has sales of other baked goods .

The study found that while the price of bread in Greece is the second lowest in the eurozone, after Estonia, and is 48% lower than the eurozone average, it grew at a faster rate, namely by 39.08%, compared to a 34.62% increase in the eurozone from 2020 to 2024.

