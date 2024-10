Clocks are going back one hour to Standard Time from summer Daylight Savings Time this Sunday, October 27.

At 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, clocks must therefore be set back one hour to read 3 a.m. in the morning.

According to an announcement by the transport ministry, this is happening in accordance with the summer time measures as set out in European directive 2000/84 of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU of January 19, 2001.