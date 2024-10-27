Fourteen hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in northern Greece hotel

Fourteen people exhibited symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday morning at a hotel in the village of Limnochori, Florina, in northern Greece.

According to local reports, all 14 individuals, some of whom were unconscious, were transported to hospitals with respiratory issues, likely due to a carbon monoxide leak from the hotel’s heating system.

Firefighters and police promptly arrived to evacuate the building.

At least two individuals are reported to be in serious condition, with one already intubated. The hotel owner was arrested and is currently in custody.