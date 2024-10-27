NEWS

Student parade held in Thessaloniki to commemorate ‘Ochi Day’

Student parade held in Thessaloniki to commemorate 'Ochi Day'
The annual student parade took place in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to commemorate the national “Ochi Day” anniversary, on October 28.

The parade was held in the city center, with students of all grade levels participating. In total, 21 schools, both public and private, took part in the event.

On the day of the anniversary, a military parade will take place in Thessaloniki, while a student parade will be held in Athens.

“Ochi Day” in Greece commemorates the government’s decision on October 28, 1940, to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, a choice that led to Greece’s entry into Second World War.

