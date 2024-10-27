NEWS

Eight minors hospitalized after consuming alcohol at Athens nightclub

[Shutterstock]

Eight minors were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after consuming alcohol at a nightclub in Athens.

According to the police, shortly after 2:00 a.m., eight high school students attending an event organized by Attica high schools at a nightclub on Vouliagmenis Avenue suddenly felt unwell.

An ambulance was called to the scene, transporting the minors to various hospitals.

According to public broadcaster ERT, one student required treatment in the intensive care unit but is now expected to be moved to a regular room.

The police reported that the 20-year-old manager of the entertainment venue was arrested on charges of endangering minors.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. In Greece, it is prohibited to sell alcohol to individuals under 18 years old.

