Traffic accidents in Athens leave two dead

Two traffic accidents in Athens left two people dead in the past 48 hours.
A 31-year-old motorcyclist lost his life early Sunday morning in the Ambelokipi area of central Athens when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle veered off course and struck the road divider, leading to his fatal injury.
Another fatal accident involving a 70-year-old Canadian man occurred on Friday evening in Marousi, northern Athens.
According to police, around 8:00 p.m., a motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old struck the 70-year-old man, who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.