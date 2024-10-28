Military holding ‘Ochi Day’ parade in Thessaloniki, students in Athens

The Greek flag is ceremoniously raised at the Acropolis by the Presidential Guard, on Monday morning, to mark ‘Ochi Day.’ [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]

Greece on Monday celebrates the national holiday of “Ochi Day,” marking the country’s entry into World War II after it refused to capitulate to an ultimatum from Italy’s Benito Mussolini and accept the Axis occupation, on October 28, 1940.

The main official celebrations of the event are taking place in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, with the military holding a parade on Monday that will be attended by political, military and other officials. It comes after a big school parade on Sunday.

The rest of the country’s students, including in Athens, will be holding their parades on Monday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be attending the event in the western suburb of Peristeri.

The capital’s main parade takes place in front of Parliament, meaning that key streets in the city center are closed to traffic until the event is over.

Streets will also be closed in downtown Piraeus for the big school parade there.

The national holiday means that shops, supermarkets, banks, businesses and state services are closed.

It will also affect public transportation services.