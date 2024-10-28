Hotel where guests poisoned by gas had been operating illegally, ministry confirms

A hotel in Florina, northern Greece, where 14 guests had to be hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday had been cited for licensing violations less than 10 days earlier, the Tourism Ministry confirmed on Monday.

In an announcement, the ministry said its regional office had inspected the facility in the village of Limnochori on October 18 and found that it had not followed the proper procedures for operating legally.

The inspectors slapped the business with two fines totaling more than 10,000 euros and sent a notice of the violations to the relevant authorities, which were supposed to follow up to confirm that it complied with proper operating procedures.

The ministry confirmed that the hotel was shut down after the incident.

One of the 14 guests who were rushed to hospital with symptoms of gas poisoning in the early hours of Sunday was still in critical condition on Monday.