‘Ochi Day’ parades affect public transport in Athens, Piraeus

Metro and tram services in Athens and Piraeus have been modified on Monday to facilitate the parades in the two cities to mark the October 28 national holiday of “Ochi Day.”

According to the tram and metro operator, the Syntagma metro station closed at 8 a.m. on Monday morning – meaning trains are passing through the station without stopping – and will reopen after the police gives the green light.

Similarly, tram Line 6 from Pikrodafni to Syntagma is making its final stop at Fix station and tram Line 7 from Voula to Agia Triada in Piraeus is ending at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) until further notice.

Usual tram and metro services will resume after the conclusion of events for the holiday. [AMNA]

