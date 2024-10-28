Hotel owner testifying to prosecutor over gas poisoning incident

The owner of a hotel in Florina, northern Greece, was being questioned by a prosecutor on Monday after 14 guests at his facility were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty heating system.

The 53-year-old hotelier is expected to explain how the incident occurred and whether all the proper licenses were in order for the operation of his business, which was inaugurated just last month.

Earlier on Monday, the Tourism MInistry issued an announcement saying that the hotel, which is located in the village of Limnochori, had been inspected by its regional office on October 18 and found not to have the proper documents for operating legally.

One of the 14 guests who were rushed to hospital with symptoms of gas poisoning in the early hours of Sunday was still in critical condition on Monday.