NEWS

Hotel owner testifying to prosecutor over gas poisoning incident

Hotel owner testifying to prosecutor over gas poisoning incident
[Shutterstock]

The owner of a hotel in Florina, northern Greece, was being questioned by a prosecutor on Monday after 14 guests at his facility were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty heating system.

The 53-year-old hotelier is expected to explain how the incident occurred and whether all the proper licenses were in order for the operation of his business, which was inaugurated just last month. 

Earlier on Monday, the Tourism MInistry issued an announcement saying that the hotel, which is located in the village of Limnochori, had been inspected by its regional office on October 18 and found not to have the proper documents for operating legally. 

One of the 14 guests who were rushed to hospital with symptoms of gas poisoning in the early hours of Sunday was still in critical condition on Monday.

Crime Tourism Health
READ MORE
Hotel where guests poisoned by gas had been operating illegally, ministry confirms
NEWS

Hotel where guests poisoned by gas had been operating illegally, ministry confirms

Prosecutor orders investigation into deaths of three infants
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into deaths of three infants

Digital crackdown on overprescriptions
NEWS

Digital crackdown on overprescriptions

Overprescribing is often a family affair, health minister says
NEWS

Overprescribing is often a family affair, health minister says

Doctor slapped with €800,000 fine for issuing fraudulent prescriptions
NEWS

Doctor slapped with €800,000 fine for issuing fraudulent prescriptions

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.