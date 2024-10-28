Nightclub manager arrested after teens get sick with alcohol

The 20-year-old manager of an Athens nightclub has been arrested after eight teenagers were hospitalized with alcohol poisoning over the weekend.

The manager of the Vouliagmenis Avenue business has been charged with endangering minors, while the nightclub is being investigated for other possible infractions.

Under Greek law, businesses are prohibited from selling and serving alcoholic beverages to minors under the age of 18.

The eight teenagers, who were attending a party organized by several high school student groups at the club on Saturday night, were aged between 14 and 15 years old.

One of the 15-year-olds spent a few hours in intensive because she was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital. The other seven teens were given a clean bill of health after receiving treatment for alcohol poisoning.

The quality of the alcohol being served at the party is also expected to come under scrutiny as the nightclub circuit is notorious for selling bootleg spirits.