Ferry grounds near Igoumenitsa with 550 passengers aboard

A ferry carrying 550 passengers and 16 crew members ran aground Monday four nautical miles northwest of Igoumenitsa in the Thesprotia region, authorities said.

A coast guard vessel and a tourist boat are on the scene, with three tugboats and additional support en route. The Corfu-Igoumenitsa ferry “Agia Theodora” has run aground in shallow waters and there is no threat to the safety of passengers, officials said.

Weather conditions are calm.