Ferry grounds near Igoumenitsa with 550 passengers aboard
A ferry carrying 550 passengers and 16 crew members ran aground Monday four nautical miles northwest of Igoumenitsa in the Thesprotia region, authorities said.
A coast guard vessel and a tourist boat are on the scene, with three tugboats and additional support en route. The Corfu-Igoumenitsa ferry “Agia Theodora” has run aground in shallow waters and there is no threat to the safety of passengers, officials said.
Weather conditions are calm.