Two officers arrested after female inmate found hanged in Athens prison

Two correctional officers were arrested after a 22-year-old female inmate was found hanged on Friday evening at Korydallos Prison in western Athens, the Ministry of Citizen Protection announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the woman was discovered hanging in the prison’s health center, where she had been transferred on Friday due to disruptive behavior while awaiting transfer to a psychiatric hospital.

She had also been taken to the hospital on Thursday, where it was determined that she could return to the prison.

A prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation, during which the two correctional officers were arrested on charges of exposing the inmate to fatal harm. An autopsy has also been ordered.

The woman had been incarcerated on arson charges.