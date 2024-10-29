NEWS

Faulty heating system suspected in mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Florina hotel

[Shutterstock]

Authorities are investigating whether a potential construction flaw in the heating system led to a mass carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel in Florina, northern Greece, according to reports on Tuesday.

Amyntaio Mayor Giannis Liassis, speaking to Mega TV, noted that the hotel had recently been fully renovated with a new heating system installed. “I believe there was a serious construction error that allowed carbon monoxide to seep into the rooms,” he said.

The 53-year-old hotel manager, who appeared before the Florina prosecutor on Monday, has been released but faces charges of bodily harm through negligence, which may be revised as the investigation continues. Authorities are also examining the roles of other individuals connected to the incident.

One guest, a 55-year-old, remains intubated in the ICU, with doctors set to reassess his condition on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night when guests turned on the radiators due to cold weather. In total, 14 people were hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Accident Health Tourism
