School bus driver handed suspended prison sentence for deadly crash

The Thessaloniki Misdemeanor Court on Tuesday found a 51-year-old school bus driver guilty of a fatal traffic accident in November 2021, sentencing him to a 34-month suspended prison term.

The court convicted him of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm.

The accident occurred on the Thessaloniki-Moudania national road, where the defendant allegedly ran a stop sign before entering the highway. This action caused a collision with a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man, who lost his life in the crash.

Furthermore, eight of the eleven young children being transported in the school bus sustained injuries.