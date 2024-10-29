NEWS

School bus driver handed suspended prison sentence for deadly crash

School bus driver handed suspended prison sentence for deadly crash
[Shutterstock]

The Thessaloniki Misdemeanor Court on Tuesday found a 51-year-old school bus driver guilty of a fatal traffic accident in November 2021, sentencing him to a 34-month suspended prison term.

The court convicted him of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm.

The accident occurred on the Thessaloniki-Moudania national road, where the defendant allegedly ran a stop sign before entering the highway. This action caused a collision with a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man, who lost his life in the crash.

Furthermore, eight of the eleven young children being transported in the school bus sustained injuries.

Crime Justice Accident Death
READ MORE
Elevator collapse at student dormitory investigated by Thessaloniki prosecutor
NEWS

Elevator collapse at student dormitory investigated by Thessaloniki prosecutor

Drunk driver to testify over Thessaloniki hit-and-run 
NEWS

Drunk driver to testify over Thessaloniki hit-and-run 

Prosecutor files felony charges against driver who struck couple in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Prosecutor files felony charges against driver who struck couple in Thessaloniki

Hit-and-run accidents snowball over summer
NEWS

Hit-and-run accidents snowball over summer

Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Halkidiki
NEWS

Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Halkidiki

Prosecutor orders technical inspection of fatal funfair ride
NEWS

Prosecutor orders technical inspection of fatal funfair ride

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.