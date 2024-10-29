NEWS

Greece’s easternmost island Strongyli to get its first road network

Strongyli, the easternmost island in Greece, is poised to receive its first-ever road network. 

The project is part of the Southern Aegean regional authority’s efforts to make strides in its promise to improve infrastructure on Greece’s remote islands. Following recent port upgrades on the neighboring islet of Ro, authorities have now turned their attention to Strongyli, located close to the Turkish coast and about four kilometers southeast of the island of Kastellorizo.

The new three-meter-wide road is set to be completed by the end of November. It will stretch from Strongyli’s pier to its highest point. The project’s development faced several challenges due to the island’s rugged, rocky landscape, but the road marks a historic milestone in improving accessibility and connectivity on Strongyli, which has long lacked basic infrastructure.

According to the 2021 census, the island has one inhabitant. It also has a lighthouse.

Infrastructure
