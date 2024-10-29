NEWS

Witnesses sought after young musician killed in hit and run

The family and the producer of a young musician killed in a hit and run on Friday outside Athens have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Filippos Roussos, 28, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a truck near the Fousa bus stop on Lavriou Avenue, in the eastern Attican district of Koropi at around 5.30 p.m.

The news of his death was announced by his producer, guitarist Bob Katsionis, who said that the incident was captured on CCTV camera and that a prosecutor has intervened.

Katsionis described Roussos, who also performed under the names Phil Roussos and William Kane, as a “talented and kind guy who was in the underground scene for about a decade, either with [metal band] Simplefast which played at the Schoolwave [festival], or with his own projects.”

