Delphi rockfall injures two Spanish tourists

Two 20-year-old Spanish tourists were injured on Monday afternoon following a rockfall on a road close to Delphi’s Castalian Spring. The incident occurred around 5 pm, with both tourists subsequently transported to the Amfissa hospital for treatment.

The rockfall occurred on a road close to the popular archaeological site, prompting immediate road closures by the police, according to local news site Lamiareport.gr.

Officials have since mobilized to assess the conditions of the area. Signs are already in place where the accident happened, warning for potential landslides. The inspection is being conducted by a specialized team from Fokida regional unit, in coordination with the local Ephorate of Antiquities.