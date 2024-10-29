NEWS

Delphi rockfall injures two Spanish tourists

Delphi rockfall injures two Spanish tourists

Two 20-year-old Spanish tourists were injured on Monday afternoon following a rockfall on a road close to Delphi’s Castalian Spring. The incident occurred around 5 pm, with both tourists subsequently transported to the Amfissa hospital for treatment.

The rockfall occurred on a road close to the popular archaeological site, prompting immediate road closures by the police, according to local news site Lamiareport.gr.

Officials have since mobilized to assess the conditions of the area. Signs are already in place where the accident happened, warning for potential landslides. The inspection is being conducted by a specialized team from Fokida regional unit, in coordination with the local Ephorate of Antiquities.

Accident Tourism
READ MORE
Faulty heating system suspected in mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Florina hotel
NEWS

Faulty heating system suspected in mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Florina hotel

Rescue teams evacuate tourists from Crete’s Samaria Gorge
NEWS

Rescue teams evacuate tourists from Crete’s Samaria Gorge

Rhodes: Missing British tourist found drowned
NEWS

Rhodes: Missing British tourist found drowned

Two arrested following girl’s drowning in summer camp pool
NEWS

Two arrested following girl’s drowning in summer camp pool

Girl, 8, drowns in campsite pool
NEWS

Girl, 8, drowns in campsite pool

Boat explodes off Rhodes, five injured
NEWS

Boat explodes off Rhodes, five injured

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.