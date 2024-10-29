NEWS

Cretan priest faces charges for murder of woman, 75

A 72-year-old priest in Crete is to be charged with the murder of a 75-year-old woman, who disappeared while walking in her own village two years ago.

The woman, Saniko Tsaoussi, was last seen in the village of Alikianos, in Hania regional unit, on September 23, 2022.

She subsequently disappeared without a trace.

Following an investigation, prosecutors in Hania believe the priest hit the woman with his car and subsequently disappeared the body, which has not been located, as well as other evidence linking him to the crime.

The village priest is understood to deny any involvement in the case.

Two Czech nationals, a father and son who worked in the local cemetery, are also accused of complicity in Tsaoussi’s murder.

Her relatives and friends could not believe that the elderly woman disappeared while walking in the main streets of the village.

The priest and the two cemetery workers were early suspects but investigators had no clear evidence that incriminated them.

