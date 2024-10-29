Woman wanted in Vietnam for gold smuggling arrested at Athens Airport

Police at Athens Airport have arrested a 64-year-old woman wanted in Vietnam on suspicion of smuggling gold bars.

Vietnamese authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for her via Interpol.

The woman was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said the 64-year-old smuggled gold bars from Cambodia to Vietnam and back again, using accomplices who hid the bars in the bottoms of tuk tuks.

Her associates used border crossings where there was no customs control and took care to remove any letters or marks on the bars.

The suspect has been led before a prosecutor.