Violent clash in Glyfada leaves five injured

A violent fight involving nine young individuals broke out on Monday afternoon in Glyfada for reasons that remain unknown.

The clash left a 24-year-old stabbed in the abdomen who has now been transported to Laiko Hospital. The incident took place at the intersection of Genimmatas and Gounari streets.

Four other individuals were injured, three of whom were taken to KAT Hospital, while one was transported to a private clinic in the southern suburbs.

The police have made four arrests and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the altercation.