Alarm raised over underage drinking

Underage drinking came to the fore at the weekend after eight minors were hospitalized after consuming suspected tainted alcohol at a bar on Vouliagmenis Avenue in Athens during a school dance. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, with students aged 14 to 17 showing signs of severe intoxication. In the wake of the incident, local authorities are deliberating the permanent revocation of the bar’s operating license, pending approval from the city council.

While seven of the students have since been discharged from the hospital, one remained under medical care as of late Sunday. Although no arrests were made concerning the bar’s ownership, a 20-year-old who had been temporarily supervising the event was detained for endangering minors. He was later released until his court hearing.

Greek studies indicate that around 30% of high school students report consuming alcohol. The statistic aligns with broader trends observed across Europe, where the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) has found that approximately 40% of teenagers engage in binge drinking. The data highlight the need for increased awareness and preventive measures to combat underage drinking and its associated risks.

Authorities have stressed the importance of parental guidance regarding alcohol use among minors. Despite existing laws in Greece prohibiting underage drinking, enforcement has been lacking, with reports of bars flouting regulations.

The school’s parents’ association claimed they had not been informed about the event on Sunday but noted they weren’t legally obligated to be. Reports indicate that some parents had allowed their children to attend, reassured that no alcohol would be served. Investigations by police revealed 39 bottles of alcohol at the bar, which are now being tested for adulteration by the General Chemical State Laboratory.

Despite existing laws prohibiting underage drinking, enforcement has been lacking, with reports of bars frequently bypassing regulations. Experts emphasize that conversations about alcohol are crucial to preventing such dangerous situations from occurring.