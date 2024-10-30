Officers connected to 22-year-old inmate’s suicide released

Two prison officers arrested for fatal neglect in connection with the suicide of a 22-year-old female inmate found hanged in the Korydallos prison hospital on Friday were released without any restrictive conditions after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Tuesday.

The young Roma woman, who had been held in pretrial detention since July on arson charges, was found hanged in the prison hospital on Friday night. She reportedly faced severe psychiatric issues and had been transferred to psychiatric hospitals multiple times for temporary care before being returned to Korydallos.

On Thursday afternoon, she was once again transferred to a psychiatric hospital but was returned to the prison shortly afterward. Early Friday morning, she suffered a severe relapse and was taken to the prison hospital, which then requested her transfer to an external facility. However, the transfer was not marked as an emergency and was treated as a routine, rather than urgent, case.

As a result, she remained in the prison hospital without supervision and nearly 20 hours later, she was found hanged with a cord from her tracksuit.

Both criminal and disciplinary investigations are ongoing.