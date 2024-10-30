NEWS

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute
[InTime News]

A 72-year-old woman sustained serious injuries on Wednesday morning after an altercation with an 18-year-old man near a bank ATM in Menidi, western Athens.

Reports suggest that the two argued over their place in line at the ATM, during which the young man allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The woman was transported to KAT Hospital in northern Athens, where she is receiving intensive care. The 18-year-old has been arrested.

Crime
READ MORE
21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation
NOVARTIS CASE

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation

Officers connected to 22-year-old inmate’s suicide released
NEWS

Officers connected to 22-year-old inmate’s suicide released

Violent clash in Glyfada leaves five injured
NEWS

Violent clash in Glyfada leaves five injured

Woman wanted in Vietnam for gold smuggling arrested at Athens Airport
NEWS

Woman wanted in Vietnam for gold smuggling arrested at Athens Airport

Cretan priest faces charges for murder of woman, 75
NEWS

Cretan priest faces charges for murder of woman, 75

School bus driver handed suspended prison sentence for deadly crash
NEWS

School bus driver handed suspended prison sentence for deadly crash

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.