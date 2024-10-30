72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute

A 72-year-old woman sustained serious injuries on Wednesday morning after an altercation with an 18-year-old man near a bank ATM in Menidi, western Athens.

Reports suggest that the two argued over their place in line at the ATM, during which the young man allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The woman was transported to KAT Hospital in northern Athens, where she is receiving intensive care. The 18-year-old has been arrested.