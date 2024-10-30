Athens mayor seeks to shut down nightclub after teenagers hospitalized

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas on Wednesday recommended the permanent closure of a nightclub on central Vouliagmenis Avenue for serving alcohol to minors.

The club’s management has been accused of serving bootleg liquor to minors during a school party last Saturday, during which eight students aged 14 to 17 had to be hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.

In comments to state broadcaster ERT, Doukas said no official complaints had been lodged against the club for serving counterfeit or low-grade alcohol. “However,” he added, “to see some 300 people, so many students, in a club with alcohol on the tables on a Saturday night reveals a serious problem and, I believe, calls for legislative intervention.”

Doukas submitted his recommendation to the city council and, if approved, it will mean a permanent revocation of the business’ license under its current management.

“There is a formal proposal in place, and we are prepared to proceed. We want unanimous support [from the city council members] on this decision so that we can move forward immediately with sealing the establishment.”

The closure is expected to take place on Thursday, according to the mayor.

Selling or serving alcohol to minors under the age of 18 is illegal in Greece, but the law is largely flouted.

Authorities also stress the importance of parents talking to their children about the dangers of drinking.