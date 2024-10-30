Carbon monoxide likely cause of Amyntaio hotel poisonings

Authorities are conducting an investigation after guests at a hotel in Amyntaio, near the northern city of Florina, fell ill, many fainting, on Saturday night and required hospitalization, including in intensive care.

Preliminary findings suggest that carbon monoxide inhalation, resulting from faulty air conditioning systems, was the cause of the incident.

The number of guests affected by the leakage has not been specified. According to reports, hotel staff and management were absent when the incident occurred.

This led to disarray as police and rescue teams arriving on the scene, who also reported exposure to the toxic substance permeating the premises, were forced to search each room individually.

The hotel’s owner, who eventually showed up, was arrested but has been released pending a technical inspection of the premises. If the inspection reveals further issues, the current charges of bodily harm and bodily harm by negligence may be upgraded.

Speaking to Kathimerini, one hotel guest reported that she suddenly thought she was dying. “I didn’t understand what was happening. I didn’t smell anything, didn’t feel anything. I just suddenly felt like I was going to die.”

The woman reported initially believing she was experiencing a personal health issue until she realized the problem was widespread, affecting other hotel guests as well.