Man torches himself, admitted to ICU  

A 25-year-old man was admitted to a Iraklio hospital in Crete on Wednesday with second-degree burns after reportedly dousing himself in gasoline and setting himself on fire. He is reported to be in serious condition.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the man purchased a container of gasoline at a petrol station on Ikaros Avenue, a main boulevard in Iraklio, before torching himself at a nearby location.

The incident drew the attention of passersby who used fire extinguishers from the petrol station to put out the flames.

The man was then rushed to the University General Hospital of Iraklio by ambulance and admitted to the intensive care unit.

There have been no reports regarding the possible motives behind his action.