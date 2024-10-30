NEWS

Man torches himself, admitted to ICU  

Man torches himself, admitted to ICU  
Shutterstock

A 25-year-old man was admitted to a Iraklio hospital in Crete on Wednesday with second-degree burns after reportedly dousing himself in gasoline and setting himself on fire. He is reported to be in serious condition. 

According to state broadcaster ERT, the man purchased a container of gasoline at a petrol station on Ikaros Avenue, a main boulevard in Iraklio, before torching himself at a nearby location. 

The incident drew the attention of passersby who used fire extinguishers from the petrol station to put out the flames. 

The man was then rushed to the University General Hospital of Iraklio by ambulance and admitted to the intensive care unit. 

There have been no reports regarding the possible motives behind his action. 

Society
READ MORE
Carbon monoxide likely cause of Amyntaio hotel poisonings
NEWS

Carbon monoxide likely cause of Amyntaio hotel poisonings

Athens mayor seeks to shut down nightclub after teenagers hospitalized
NEWS

Athens mayor seeks to shut down nightclub after teenagers hospitalized

Traffic accident in Thessaloniki leaves one dead
NEWS

Traffic accident in Thessaloniki leaves one dead

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute
NEWS

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation
NOVARTIS CASE

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation

Alarm raised over underage drinking
NEWS

Alarm raised over underage drinking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.