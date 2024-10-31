NEWS

University-level school for performing arts in the pipeline

University-level school for performing arts in the pipeline
[Greek National Opera]

Legislation establishing Greece’s first state-run university-level school for the performing arts will be presented at a cabinet meeting on Thursday before being put to public consultation and then heading to Parliament for ratification.

The new school, according to the legislation that has been seen by Kathimerini, will be designed and organized along the model of the widely respected Athens School of Fine Arts, offering undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral programs.

It will further consist of five departments that will emerge by incorporating the schools of as many state-funded organizations: the Greek National Theater, the Greek National Opera, the State School of Ballet, the State Theater of Northern Greece and the State Music School of Thessaloniki. Teaching staff will also be drawn from those schools and augmented by distinguished artists in their respective fields.

Students will have to pass exams to gain admission to the new school and their degrees will be equal to those for other disciplines from the country’s public universities, meaning they can also apply for public sector jobs on equal terms.

The last time a similar attempt was made was in 2007, when a proposal by a committee of academics and artists was nixed by universities.

Education Culture
READ MORE
Thousands attend concert in memory of Tempe victims
NEWS

Thousands attend concert in memory of Tempe victims

Ancient tombs with vibrant wall paintings open to public in southern Israel
CULTURE

Ancient tombs with vibrant wall paintings open to public in southern Israel

Church of Greece condemns ‘mockery’ at Paris Olympics
NEWS

Church of Greece condemns ‘mockery’ at Paris Olympics

Ancient monuments in East Attica unscathed by fire, ministry confirms
CULTURE

Ancient monuments in East Attica unscathed by fire, ministry confirms

Archaeological site opening hours adjusted for weekend due to heatwave
CULTURE

Archaeological site opening hours adjusted for weekend due to heatwave

Athens archeological sites to close on Thursday amid heatwave
CULTURE

Athens archeological sites to close on Thursday amid heatwave

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.