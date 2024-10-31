NEWS

Hackers take down Open University website

The website of the Hellenic Open University (HOU) was knocked out from October 25 through the entire long holiday weekend and is still experiencing problems after an attack by hackers, the institution, whose entire study program is conducted online, announced.

Police sources speaking to Kathimerini confirmed the assault, saying that several files were tampered with but the extent of the damage is still being assessed by experts.

They could not, however, confirm whether the assault came with a demand for ransom to release the stolen files, as has been the case with other cyberattacks on university websites and databases.

The rector of the Patra-based HOU, Manolis Koutouzis, told Kathimerini that problems with the website persist, adding that efforts are being made to rectify them as soon as possible. 

The Hellenic Open University, Koutouzis said, has around 35,000 students all over the country, whose schedules will be affected by the outage.

