Youths ambushed during ‘date’ in central Athens

Five young men aged between 17 and 21 years old were ambushed and robbed on Wednesday night during what they believed was a date with two women they had met online.

According to preliminary information, the youths had arranged to meet the two women through a dating app at the main square in the downtown Athens district of Kypseli and were driving them to an undisclosed location when they were ambushed.

The ambush involved four men who were in another car that cut them off on the corner of Agiou Dimitriou and Xylouri streets in nearby Galatsi. The assailants beat the youth with their fists and a club, and grabbed around 150 euros in cash and two cellphones off them.

They then made off in their car, with the two women.

One of the youths, aged 18, had to be treated for a head injury.

An investigation is under way to locate the assailants.