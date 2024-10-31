NEWS

Youths ambushed during ‘date’ in central Athens

Youths ambushed during ‘date’ in central Athens

Five young men aged between 17 and 21 years old were ambushed and robbed on Wednesday night during what they believed was a date with two women they had met online. 

According to preliminary information, the youths had arranged to meet the two women through a dating app at the main square in the downtown Athens district of Kypseli and were driving them to an undisclosed location when they were ambushed.

The ambush involved four men who were in another car that cut them off on the corner of Agiou Dimitriou and Xylouri streets in nearby Galatsi. The assailants beat the youth with their fists and a club, and grabbed around 150 euros in cash and two cellphones off them. 

They then made off in their car, with the two women.

One of the youths, aged 18, had to be treated for a head injury. 

An investigation is under way to locate the assailants.

Crime
READ MORE
Hackers take down Open University website
NEWS

Hackers take down Open University website

Athens mayor seeks to shut down nightclub after teenagers hospitalized
NEWS

Athens mayor seeks to shut down nightclub after teenagers hospitalized

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute
NEWS

72-year-old woman seriously injured in alleged ATM line dispute

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation
NOVARTIS CASE

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation

Officers connected to 22-year-old inmate’s suicide released
NEWS

Officers connected to 22-year-old inmate’s suicide released

Violent clash in Glyfada leaves five injured
NEWS

Violent clash in Glyfada leaves five injured

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.