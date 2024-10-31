Champion bodybuilder arrested for running steroids racket

A tipoff from the World Anti-Doping Agency put Greek narcotics investigators on the trail of a champion bodybuilder who is suspected of running a racket selling illegal anabolic steroids to professional and amateur athletes and gyms all over the country.

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, is believed to have been running the racket since March 2013 at least, raking in estimated profits in excess of 250,000 euros.

According to an official police announcement on Thursday, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a raid on his house turned up more than 2,000 tablets, vials and ampoules of illegal steroids. Where the raid took place was not disclosed.

Officers also seized 9,250 euros in cash as well as several weapons and two cellphones that are being analyzed for clues into how and with whom the suspect may have run the racket.

The investigation into his alleged activities has so far turned up evidence suggesting that the suspect bought the steroids from China and Bulgaria and delivered them by hand or by courier.

He faces a slew of charges, including for endangering people’s health by selling them illegal substances and for breaking laws on competitive sports.