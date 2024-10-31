PM reaffirms commitment to new minimum wage hikes

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday confirmed the government’s decision to institute further rises to Greece’s minimum wage, bringing it up to 950 euros by 2027, during a meeting with the Cabinet on Thursday.

Salaries were one of the top items on the agenda of the meeting at the prime minister’s office in the Maximos Mansion, with Mitsotakis adding that how wages are calculated will also change.

“The new system will also benefit civil servants, pushing up three-year [raises] and subsidies,” he said.

The prime minister further announced that these pay rises will be protected.

“It will be forbidden by law to reduce the minimum wage,” he said. “It will not be possible to decrease salaries, only to increase them.”

The minimum wage will already be going up in April next year to around €830 from €780 today, representing the fourth hike since the conservative government was elected in 2019.