One man dead in Athens flat explosion

An explosion, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred early Thursday afternoon at an apartment in Athens’ Ambelokipi inner district, leaving one man dead and one woman injured, according to early reports. 

The explosion is reported to have occurred inside a third-floor apartment resided by two female students. 

The injured woman was transported to hospital by ambulance. 

Six fire trucks and twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene to evacuate the building. It remains unclear if there are additional injuries from the incident.

A builder working on a property directly across the street at the time of the explosion reported extensive damage to the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.

This story has been updated

