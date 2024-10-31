Terrorist bomb now suspected cause of flat explosion

Greek police authorities suspect that an explosion that occurred at an Athens flat early Thursday afternoon, killing one man and seriously injuring a woman, may be linked to a bomb belonging to terrorists.

The explosion was initially suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at the flat, on the third floor of an apartment in Athens’ Ambelokipi inner district.

However, firemen investigating the scene determined that the explosion occurred in the living room, not in the kitchen.

No gas bottles were found at the flat, indicating, to the investigators, that a bomb may have accidentally exploded in the hands of the people at the flat.

An explosive ordnance disposal team has not finished inspecting the site.

According to the latest reports, authorities are working to identify the deceased man and the young woman who was seriously injured.

The apartment owner told authorities that the flat had been rented out by his son, who, he added, is currently living in the Netherlands.

According to a man living in the neighborhood, two women lived in the third-floor flat.

Witnesses reported that the explosion was powerful and could be heard from far away.