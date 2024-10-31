NEWS

Three schoolboys convicted for trying to sell nude images of female classmate

A Thessaloniki court has found three youths guilty of possessing nude photos and videos of a 14-year-old girl and of trying to sell them to classmates for five euros a piece.

The trio, who are all minors, were ordered to be placed under the supervision of social workers for six months.

According to the indictment, a man, who is now aged 26, managed to gain access to an app used by schoolchildren and managed to obtain a photo of the girl.

Using a fake profile, the man, who was sentenced in March to 10 years’ imprisonment for his actions, started threatening her, saying he would make her a laughingstock in her school and demanding that she send more photos.

The prosecutor told his trial that he acted “like a director of pornographic films” in requesting the girl to engage specific poses.

Succumbing to his blackmail, the girl sent him more photos and videos, which eventually came into the possession of one of the defendants, who was a friend of the 14 year old.

He, in turn, started threatening to expose the girl online, demanding more intimate photos of her, but she refused.

However, an unspecified number of images of her were found on the mobile phones of the two other defendants, one of whom was a classmate of the girl.

The court heard that they unsuccessfully tried to sell the material in question to their classmates.

