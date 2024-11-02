Man arrested in relation to deadly apartment blast

Anti-terrorism investigators have made an arrest in connection with the apartment explosion that killed one man in Athens on Thursday.

The individual is a young man connected to the apartment on Arkadias Street.

On Friday, he presented himself to the authorities to provide a statement.

However, after completing his testimony, officers arrested him and he is expected to led before a prosecutor.

The man is the partner of the 30-year-old woman who was also in the apartment when the blast occurred.

She allegedly gave the keys of the apartment to the man who was later killed in the explosion.

The arrested man reportedly confirmed to police that, together with his partner, they had indeed given him the keys to the apartment.

However, he denied having anything to do with the explosion.