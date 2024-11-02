NEWS

Man killed in Athens apartment blast identified

A man killed in a big explosion caused by a home-made bomb in an apartment in central Athens on Thursday was identified as a 36-year-old Greek national who had previously been arrested in Germany for violence during a protest march, police said on Saturday.

Authorities confirmed his identity through his fingerprints registered in Europol’s database, and his parents have been asked to provide a DNA sample.

Greek anti-terrorism investigators, who have taken over the case, are focusing on two women tied to the explosion. Both women, known for past activist actions, are suspected of being involved in constructing a bomb that accidentally detonated.

The primary suspect, a 33-year-old woman, remains in critical condition after being gravely injured in the blast.

She has prior arrests, including one at a 2015 protest against Turkish Airlines, where she allegedly participated in anarchist-driven actions.

Authorities believe the second woman, also known for connections to anarchist circles, facilitated access to the apartment. Reports indicate she may have secured keys from the unit’s owner, who now resides in the Netherlands and is not considered directly involved.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday night or his role in the blast told police he said he shared the keys of the flat with the couple involved in the blast but denied any involvement in the explosion, police sources said.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor later on Saturday.

The suspect, along with the two women, are facing charges of participating in a terrorist group and committing terrorist acts.

Terrorism Crime
