NEWS

Seven men arrested in car chase that injured seven officers

Seven men arrested in car chase that injured seven officers

Seven men were arrested at a Roma camp and seven police officers were lightly injured on Friday night following a car chase in western Attica.

Members of the police’s motorcycle DIAS unit patrolling in Aspropyrgos signaled the driver of a car with two passengers to stop but the man sped off, with officers following in pursuit.

When the suspects reached the Roma camp in Nea Zoi they stopped and were joined by other residents who started throwing stones a at the policemen. 

The seven suspects were initially detained and then arrested.

Crime
READ MORE
Man killed in Athens apartment blast identified
NEWS

Man killed in Athens apartment blast identified

Police investigate explosion in Agrinio
NEWS

Police investigate explosion in Agrinio

Man arrested in relation to deadly apartment blast
NEWS

Man arrested in relation to deadly apartment blast

Two women central in Athens blast
NEWS

Two women central in Athens blast

Marinakis sues president of Aris soccer club over ‘smear campaign’
NEWS

Marinakis sues president of Aris soccer club over ‘smear campaign’

Five-year-old child killed in violent attack
NEWS

Five-year-old child killed in violent attack

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.