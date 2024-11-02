Seven men arrested in car chase that injured seven officers

Seven men were arrested at a Roma camp and seven police officers were lightly injured on Friday night following a car chase in western Attica.

Members of the police’s motorcycle DIAS unit patrolling in Aspropyrgos signaled the driver of a car with two passengers to stop but the man sped off, with officers following in pursuit.

When the suspects reached the Roma camp in Nea Zoi they stopped and were joined by other residents who started throwing stones a at the policemen.

The seven suspects were initially detained and then arrested.