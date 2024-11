A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday at Athens’ International Airport on a European arrest warrant issued by the Czech authorities for theft, acceptance and distribution of proceeds of crime, forgery and fraud.

According to the Greek police, the suspect is accused of committing along with an accomplice at least four thefts from parked cars and one from a company in 2023, valued at more than 3,000 euros.

The man was sent before a prosecutor.