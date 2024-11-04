NEWS

People wronged by justice to be able to seek damages

People wronged by justice to be able to seek damages
[Shutterstock]

The Justice Ministry is drafting a bill that, for the first time, will allow individuals to claim damages from the wrongful administration of justice. It took a particular case and two condemnations from the European Court of Human Rights for the state to take this step.

Ioannis Zoumboulidis, a contractor working at Greece’s embassy in Germany, had asked for a raise in the special allowance he received for employment abroad. This was denied by the administration and Greek courts on the basis of increasingly dubious requirements: first, the state claimed that only permanent employees could get the allowance. The Council of State ruled that he could not appeal a lower court verdict because he did not state the number and age of his children and the terms of his contract.

The Court of Human Rights ruled twice, in 2001 and 2024, for Zoumboulidis and fined Greece a total of €10,000.

Justice
READ MORE
Marinakis sues president of Aris soccer club over ‘smear campaign’
NEWS

Marinakis sues president of Aris soccer club over ‘smear campaign’

Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis’ court case starts in London
NEWS

Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis’ court case starts in London

Nurse convicted over death of man with disabilities in home
NEWS

Nurse convicted over death of man with disabilities in home

‘No threat’ to Novartis witnesses
NEWS

‘No threat’ to Novartis witnesses

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation
NOVARTIS CASE

21 complaints against former protected witnesses reopened for investigation

Cretan priest faces charges for murder of woman, 75
NEWS

Cretan priest faces charges for murder of woman, 75

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.