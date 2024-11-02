NEWS

Officer arrested in Kalambaka for killing man during hunt

File photo.

A police officer in Kalambaka, central Greece, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 68-year-old man who was killed while collecting edible wild greens on the outskirts of the town, in what police are reportedly treating as a hunting accident.

According to the Trikala Voice news website, he was shot with a hunting rifle and died on the spot. Police took in a group of local hunters for questioning and arrested one of them, a fellow officer.

Local media say the same police officer was involved in another deadly hunting accident in 2022, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

