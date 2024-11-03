NEWS

Police arrest 40-year-old on drug trafficking charges

Police arrested a 40-year-old man Friday in the central Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas on drug trafficking charges.

Police officers, acting on intelligence from local security teams, found the suspect in possession of various drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and mephedrone, as well as 200 euros in cash.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered additional drugs, including 11.3 grams of pink cocaine and €2,450. 

Police say the suspect has a history of similar offenses. He was referred to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.

