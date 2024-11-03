Strong tremor hits near Thessaloniki

A 5.2-magnitude tremor has hit close to Thessaloniki.

The quake occurred at 7.03 p.m. offshore from the Halkidiki Peninsula at a depth of 15.9 kilometers, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

Two more tremors measuring 3.8 and 4.2, respectively, followed within four minutes of the main one. By 8.30, three more quakes, each of 3.2-magnitude, had been recorded.

A 3.9-magnitude tremor happened in the same area Saturday.

No damage has been reported yet.