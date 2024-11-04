NEWS

Police conduct anti-trafficking raids in central Athens brothels

The anti-trafficking division of the Greek Police conducted raids on six brothels in central Athens to locate potential victims of human trafficking, authorities said on Monday.

Of the six brothels inspected, five had previously been sealed by municipal authorities. Individuals found working in these brothels were arrested for violating the official seals. In total, charges were filed against 15 individuals, and authorities seized €1,472 during the operation.

Municipal authorities have been notified to re-seal the five previously closed brothels and to close the sixth location as well.

The detainees have been brought before the prosecutor and are facing charges related to these violations.

Crime
