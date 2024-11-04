Anarchists react to death in Athens blast

Greek anarchists have reacted to the death of a man killed in an explosion last week apparently caused by the accidental detonation of a homemade bomb in an apartment in central Athens.

Authorities identified the deceased from the dismembered remains found at the scene, as a 36-year-old from Piraeus. He had a prior arrest record in Germany, and his fingerprints were registered in the international database maintained by Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency.

A statement posted on the Athens Indymedia website on Sunday described the victim as having been actively involved for years in prisoner solidarity initiatives, the anti-war and internationalist movement, efforts to “defend” the Exarchia neighborhood, university-related protests, the protection of squatted spaces, and a wide range of social and class struggles.

“Dedicated to these causes, he always sought to explore the most radical dimensions of resistance alongside others. He didn’t merely support the diverse struggle for social liberation in theory; he was its truest embodiment,” the statement read.

“Our comrade chose to fight to the end, resisting with all means against the forces of authority, the state, capitalism, racism, and patriarchy. He stood with the oppressed and the rebellious in the struggle for a better world – a world of solidarity, equality, and freedom.”

On Saturday, police announced the detention of a man connected to the case who turned himself in on Friday. Investigators have also launched a case against a 33-year-old woman injured in the blast, who is currently hospitalized under police supervision, as well as against a 30-year-old woman who remains at large.

Police also reported that a search of the apartment revealed two handguns, wigs, face masks, and other materials related to the incident.

‘Imminent strike’

In comments made on Monday, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis referred to the incident, stating that authorities are “confronting an effort by young people who aspire to establish a third generation of terrorism in Greece.”

He noted that the terrorists were preparing an “imminent strike,” adding that the planned explosion could result in a “major disaster.”