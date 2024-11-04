Former member of Conspiracy of Cells of Fire arrested for attempted murder of uncle

A 34-year-old former member of the terrorist group Conspiracy of Cells of Fire (also known as the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei) was arrested on Friday on charges of attempted murder of his 84-year-old uncle, authorities reported on Monday.

The elderly man was hospitalized at Gennimatas Hospital the day before, suffering from neck and body injuries caused by a sharp object. The suspect allegedly visited his uncle’s home in Holargos, a northern suburb of Athens, where he attacked the older man before fleeing.

The suspect, who also lives in Holargos, had been released from prison in 2019 under specific conditions, including regular check-ins at the local police station. Witnesses indicated that he had not visited his uncle’s home in nearly 20 years, with sources suggesting the assault may have been motivated by a long-standing personal dispute.

In 2011, the suspect was involved in a shooting against police officers in the northern suburb of Pefki, and his fingerprints were found in a safehouse associated with the Conspiracy of Cells of Fire. He served eight years in prison before being conditionally released in 2019.

He is expected to appear before the investigating judge on Tuesday.