Three people to face terrorism charges over deadly apartment blast

Three people are to face charges for participating in a terrorist organization and possibly involvement in terrorist acts, police in Athens have said.

The decision to press charges follows the investigation into last Thursday’s explosion in an apartment in the Ambelokipi neighborhood that killed a man and severely wounded a woman.

The investigation by police and the anti-terrorist unit, which included the search of a vehicle and three residences, as well as the apartment where the device exploded, has yielded important evidence in the case.

A police statement said a 31-year-old man and two women, aged 33 and 30, respectively, are to be charged in relation to the case.

The man had voluntarily presented himself to the authorities on the evening of November 1 and was subsequently arrested. He is expected to be led before a prosecutor on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman, who was in the apartment when the device went off, has also been arrested and remains under guard in hospital.

The third suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Police also said that laboratory tests confirmed that the man who was killed in the explosion was a 36-year-old Greek citizen.

The statement also said that the evidence collected so far includes two revolvers with magazines, a number of digital devices, mobile phones, SIM cards, masks, wigs, gloves, keys, handwritten notes and blueprints regarding bombmaking.

The investigation into the case continues.