Woman detained in connection with Athens bomb blast

Police have detained a 30-year-old woman in connection with an explosion at an Athens apartment last week, where an improvised explosive device detonated, damaging an apartment building in the Ambelokipi district.

Authorities reported the woman held keys to the apartment and had been issued an arrest warrant by the Counter-Terrorism Unit. Items confiscated from the site include firearms, disguises, handwritten notes, and detailed plans.

The Counter-Terrorism Unit has charged three Greek nationals in connection with the incident, including a 31-year-old man who voluntarily surrendered last Friday and two women, aged 33 and 30.

One of the women remains under police guard in a hospital, while the other is still at large.

Authorities have identified the body of a 36-year-old man killed in the explosion. Interior Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis described the bomb as “enormous,” stating that its detonation has rendered the entire building uninhabitable. With several families and disabled individuals affected, relocation efforts are under way.

Chrysochoidis noted the incident could have caused substantial casualties if the explosion had occurred as planned. Further charges are possible as evidence is analyzed in the ongoing investigation.