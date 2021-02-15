astrazeneca-vaccine-rolled-out-to-60-64-year-olds

The vaccination of people aged between 60 and 64 years old with the AstraZeneca vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 began in Greece on Monday.

The program runs parallel to the inoculation of persons aged over 75 years old and frontline medical staff with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Like other European Union countries, Greece has decided to only administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged up to 64 years old on the grounds that there is insufficient data concerning its efficacy among older age groups.

This is also a two-dose vaccine and the interval between the two doses is 12 weeks. The vaccines are not interchangeable.

Also starting on Monday is the operation of the two vaccination mega centers at the Helexpo exhibition facilities in Athens and the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

Each center has dozens of vaccination stations and is capable of carrying out thousands of vaccinations per day. [ANA-MPA]

