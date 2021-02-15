NEWS

AstraZeneca vaccine rolled out to 60-64 year-olds

astrazeneca-vaccine-rolled-out-to-60-64-year-olds

The vaccination of people aged between 60 and 64 years old with the AstraZeneca vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 began in Greece on Monday.

The program runs parallel to the inoculation of persons aged over 75 years old and frontline medical staff with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Like other European Union countries, Greece has decided to only administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged up to 64 years old on the grounds that there is insufficient data concerning its efficacy among older age groups.

This is also a two-dose vaccine and the interval between the two doses is 12 weeks. The vaccines are not interchangeable.

Also starting on Monday is the operation of the two vaccination mega centers at the Helexpo exhibition facilities in Athens and the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

Each center has dozens of vaccination stations and is capable of carrying out thousands of vaccinations per day. [ANA-MPA]
 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
data-support-vaccination-system0
NEWS

Data support vaccination system

new-circulation-form-goes-into-official-effect-on-wednesday0
COVID MEASURES

New circulation form goes into official effect on Wednesday

vaccination-priorities-set-to-change0
NEWS

Vaccination priorities set to change

coronavirus-662-new-cases-23-deaths0
NEWS

Coronavirus: 662 new cases, 23 deaths

coronavirus-1-222-new-cases-26-deaths0
NEWS

Coronavirus: 1,222 new cases, 26 deaths

wastewater-viral-load-in-thessaloniki-shows-small-rise-data-shows0
NEWS

Wastewater viral load in Thessaloniki shows small rise, data shows