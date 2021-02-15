register-for-children-and-teens-with-cancer-unveiled

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday hailed the launch of Greece’s National Register for Children and Teenagers with Neoplastic Disease, describing it as a valuable tool for researchers and policymakers.

Mitsotakis unveiled the new registry during a meeting at his office in the Maximos Mansion with Nefeli and Philippos, two cancer survivors who had approached the prime minister last year with a request for such a move.

“It is an important legacy for the future and I will also allow us to have a comprehensive picture of all the illnesses in our country, a proper record that will help us manage them even better,” Mitsotakis said, adding that it will allow experts to determine things like “genetic predisposition and how to deal with it more effectively.”

The register will collect real-time data on children and teenagers suffering from all forms of cancer, monitoring hospital admissions, treatment protocols, treatment progress, outcomes and patient profiles.

“We have an excellent human dynamic, a great deal of experience, excellent facilities, great doctors and very positive results from public-private partnerships and there is only one goal for us: to beat childhood and adolescent cancers,” he added.